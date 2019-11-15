10 Images
Designer Kathryn Ireland and pals are aiming for the ‘Perfect Room’
The ‘Million Dollar Decorators’ star launches a website where shoppers can find a $19 plate or a $65,256 living room design and contents.
Born in England and raised in London and Scotland, Kathryn Ireland arrived in Los Angeles in 1986. Prior to launching her interior design business in the early 1990s, Ireland was an actress, clothing designer and filmmaker. Today she is considered one of the most influential interior and textile designers in the world, and recently launched her newest design venture, the Perfect Room. Ireland at home in Santa Monica. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Ireland’s Santa Monica home. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
A comfortable pet. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
Kathryn Ireland. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)
1/10