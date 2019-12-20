10 Images
Diahann Carroll’s West Hollywood condo | Hot Property
The 1,990-square-foot unit features antiqued mirrors, a library and a custom master suite.
The living room and dining area. (Christopher Stinner)
The living room. (Christopher Stinner)
Views take in the mountains and cityscape. (Christopher Stinner)
A bathroom. (Christopher Stinner)
The library. (Christopher Stinner)
The kitchen. (Christopher Stinner)
A powder room. (Christopher Stinner)
The master bathroom. (Christopher Stinner)
The balcony. (Christopher Stinner)
The view. (Christopher Stinner)
1/10