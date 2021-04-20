Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The 2.6-acre spread centers on a 1920s English manor with antique accents and an attic with a wet bar.
Eric Reid’s New Jersey manor

The exterior. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The entry. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The great room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The atrium. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The dining room. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bar. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The kitchen. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The breakfast nook. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The office. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bedroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The bathroom. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The gym. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The patio. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

Aerial view of the estate. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

The driveway. (Sotheby’s International Realty)

