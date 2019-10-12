11 Images
Home of the Week | The hanging gardens of Venice
In Venice, an unusual contemporary features vertical hanging gardens, textured wall tiles and a rooftop deck. Asking price: $3.495 million.
Listed for $3.95 million, the contemporary home in the Oxford Triangle area of Venice features 89 windows and vertical gardens that extend up the front.
(Ben Marias)
(Ben Marias)
The multilevel house, 2015, was designed by local eco-conscious homebuilder Jason Teague as his personal family residence.
(Ben Marias)
Inside, a textured wall serves as a divider between the bedrooms and living spaces. (Ben Marias)
The rooftop patio. (Ben Marias)
The decking. (Ben Marias)
The center-island kitchen. (Ben Marias)
One of the four bedrooms. (Ben Marias)
Stairs lead to the roof. (Ben Marias)
The secluded spa. (Ben Marias)
The rooftop patio. (Ben Marias)
The two-tone contemporary draws the eyes upward. (Ben Marias)
