Bo Sundius, 44, and Hisako Ichiki, 44, owners of Bunch Design, a L.A. based husband and wife design firm, shows one of their Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU’s) on Tuesday, December 10, 2019.
Granny flats and converted garages are going upscale

BunchADU is part of a movement to bring quality design and materials to backyard dwellings without pushing prices through the roof.

Bo Sundius and Hisako Ichiki, owners of Bunch Design in Los Angeles. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The husband and wife in one of their accessory dwelling units. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A kitchen in one of their units. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
The couple offer custom and pre-designed prototypes to enterprising homeowners. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Art displayed in an accessory dwelling unit. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A bedroom. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A living room. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
An outdoor patio. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
An upstairs room. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
One of several niches in a unit. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
A view from the living room into the kitchen. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
