Home of the Week | A new-age Craftsman in the Bird Streets
A newly built contemporary in the Bird Streets neighborhood draws from the popular Craftsman style of the early 1900s. Asking price: $7.195 million.
Designed byPalumbo Design, this 3,500-square-foot home in the Bird Streets neighborhood of the Hollywood Hills offers a modern interpretation of the Craftsman style. The asking price is $7.195 million. (Paul Barnaby)
Craftsman-style shake siding and overhanging eaves are among the home’s many features. (Paul Barnaby)
A covered front porch invites guests to sit and relax. (Paul Barnaby)
Vaulted ceilings with cedar paneling and oak floors give the interior a warm vibe. (Paul Barnaby)
The home offers plenty of space for entertaining. (Paul Barnaby)
A chef’s kitchen is spacious enough to entertain family and friends. (Paul Barnaby)
Besides more vaulted ceilings, the balcony in the master suite makes the room a standout. (Paul Barnaby)
Expanses of glass bring in breathtaking views. (Paul Barnaby)
A furnished area allows the host to take the party outside. (Paul Barnaby)
The residence comes with a built-in barbecue. (Paul Barnaby)
In the backyard, there’s a swimming pool and a spa. (Paul Barnaby)
A cascading waterfall feature and garden offer beauty and serenity. (Paul Barnaby)
