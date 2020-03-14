9 Images
Home of the Week | Old Hollywood through Holmby Hills
The expanded Holmby Hills estate, listed for $62 million, was previously owned by vaudeville star Fanny Brice and former president of MGM/UA Alan Ladd Jr.
The Holmby Hills estate, once owned by vaudeville star Fanny Brice, was expanded and renovated by architect Oscar Shamamian. (Lisa Romerein)
Set behind gates, the Georgian traditional-style mansion features detailed crown moldings, coved ceilings and hand-carved fireplaces. (Lisa Romerein)
The mansion was rebuilt and enlarged over a five-year period under the direction of owners Richard King, a director of King World Productions, and his interior designer wife, Lauren. (Lisa Romerein)
In the 90077 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median price for single-family home sales in January was $1.506 million (Lisa Romerein)
The Holmby Hills estate has eight bedrooms and 14 bathrooms. (Lisa Romerein)
Hand-carved marble and stone fireplaces, medallion inlaid floors and coved ceilings are among features of this grand home. (Lisa Romerein)
The expanded estate includes a five-bedroom main house, two guesthouses, a tennis court and a pool pavilion. (Lisa Romerein)
The property occupies two acres. (Lisa Romerein)
Listed for $62 million, the estate includes water features, an outdoor kitchen, a tennis court and a three-car garage on two acres. (Lisa Romerein)
