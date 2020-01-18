11 Images
Home of the Week | King of the hill in Silver Lake
An estate in Silver Lake on about 4.5 acres is among the largest in that L.A. neighborhood. Asking price: $5.98 million.
At nearly 4.5 acres, the gated estate with a tennis court is the largest residential property in L.A.'s Silver Lake neighborhood. (Brian Jones)
Living spaces unfold onto multiple patios with water features and Zen gardens. There’s also an original Peter Shire sculpture. (Brian Jones)
Built custom in 1989, the contemporary-style residence captures sweeping lake and mountain views from every room. (Brian Jones)
The asking price is $5.98 million. (Brian Jones)
The home is 4,400 square feet, with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. (Brian Jones)
The kitchen. (Brian Jones)
A bedroom. (Brian Jones)
Outdoor space. (Brian Jones)
A patio. (Brian Jones)
Swimming pool. (Brian Jones)
Sweeping views. (Thomas Raiguel)
1/11