Hot Property | Jason Statham cuts an $18.5-million deal in Malibu
Action star Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sell their contemporary Malibu beach house. Charlie Sheen sheds his place in Mulholland Estates.
Sold for $18.5 million, the Malibu Colony home features an open floor plan overlooking the beach. (Shade Degges)
One of the living spaces. (Shade Degges)
The living room includes a brick fireplace. (Shade Degges)
The dining area. (Shade Degges)
Sets of angled French doors open to expansive decking and a patio with access to the beach. (Shade Degges)
The two-story contemporary stands out from its tight-packed neighbors with black shingles covering the exterior. (Shade Degges)
