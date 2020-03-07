12 Images
Hot Property | Mindy Kaling drops $9.55 million on Frank Sinatra’s beach house
Mindy Kaling buys Frank Sinatra’s Malibu beach house. Steven Bochco’s Napa Valley compound is for sale. Lynn Swann is selling his Hancock Park contemporary.
Mindy Kaling paid $9.55 million for the longtime Malibu beach home of late singer Frank Sinatra and wife Barbara. (Mike Helfrich)
Custom built for the Sinatras, the open floor plan features tile, hardwood and eye-catching built-ins. (Mike Helfrich)
The oceanfront home is in the Broad Beach section of Malibu and has sprawling views of the beach. (Mike Helfrich)
Outdoor spaces in the former Sinatra abode include a spacious patio overlooking the ocean. (Mike Helfrich)
The Napa Valley compound of late TV producer Steven Bochco is for sale at $8.5 million. (Paul Rollins)
The Napa Valley property’s 4,600-square-foot main house is European in style. (Paul Rollins)
Highlights of the Bochco home include an expansive great room. (Paul Rollins)
The backyard is dotted with terraces, dining areas and small lawns. (Paul Rollins)
Football great Lynn Swann is asking $3.595 million for his contemporary home in Hancock Park. (Neue Focus)
Swann’s two-story home was designed by Naomi Kobrin. A wet bar is tucked beneath a floating staircase. (Neue Focus)
The 4,300 square feet of living space includes a living room with a two-way fireplace. (Neue Focus)
A center-island kitchen is separated from the backyard pool by a pocketing wall of glass. (Neue Focus)
1/12