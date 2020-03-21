12 Images
Hot Property | Quick sale for ‘Criminal Minds’ star
Actor Joe Mantegna of “Criminal Minds” fame has sold his longtime Toluca Lake home for $4 million. Also: Actress Kim Raver has sold in Venice, and the Atherton estate of late tech titan Paul Allen has sold for $35.25 million.
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna had an offer in hand for this Toluca Lake home about a week after it hit the market. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna had an offer in hand for this Toluca Lake home about a week after it hit the market. Mantegna’s Tudor-style manor, which features handsome character details and a massive great room, sold for $4 million. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna had an offer in hand for this Toluca Lake home about a week after it hit the market. Mantegna’s Tudor-style manor, which features handsome character details and a massive great room, sold for $4 million. (Adrian Van Anz)
“Criminal Minds” star Joe Mantegna had an offer in hand for this Toluca Lake home about a week after it hit the market. Mantegna’s Tudor-style manor, which features handsome character details and a massive great room, sold for $4 million. (Adrian Van Anz)
The Midcentury Modern-style home in Hollywood Hills was designed by Burton Schutt, who redesigned the Hotel Bel-Air in the 1940s. The two-story house, which features walls of glass and exposed beams, was built for Klaus Landsberg, who was KTLA’s original station manager. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The Midcentury Modern-style home in Hollywood Hills was designed by Burton Schutt, who redesigned the Hotel Bel-Air in the 1940s. The two-story house, which features walls of glass and exposed beams, was built for Klaus Landsberg, who was KTLA’s original station manager. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The Midcentury Modern-style home in Hollywood Hills was designed by Burton Schutt, who redesigned the Hotel Bel-Air in the 1940s. The two-story house, which features walls of glass and exposed beams, was built for Klaus Landsberg, who was KTLA’s original station manager. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Actress Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, sold their funky Venice home for $2.7 million. The two-story contemporary makes clever use of space with a flexible floor plan and garage that doubles as a bonus room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Actress Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, sold their funky Venice home for $2.7 million. The two-story contemporary makes clever use of space with a flexible floor plan and garage that doubles as a bonus room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
Actress Kim Raver and her husband, director Manu Boyer, sold their funky Venice home for $2.7 million. The two-story contemporary makes clever use of space with a flexible floor plan and garage that doubles as a bonus room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRAIN Productions)
This Beverly Crest home was owned by Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White from 1978 until his death in 2016. Producer Seth Ersoff has extensively renovated the 4,165-square-foot house since buying it in 2018. Among updates are new wide-plank wood floors, designer hardware and an expanded master suite. Each of the four bathrooms was also redone. (REWS Media)
This Beverly Crest home was owned by Earth, Wind & Fire singer Maurice White from 1978 until his death in 2016. Producer Seth Ersoff has extensively renovated the 4,165-square-foot house since buying it in 2018. Among updates are new wide-plank wood floors, designer hardware and an expanded master suite. Each of the four bathrooms was also redone. (REWS Media)
1/12