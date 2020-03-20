Hot Property | Landscape designer Margie Grace takes her cues from the environment

Landscape designer Margie Grace takes her cues from the Earth itself. After spearheading Grace Design and Associates for more than three decades, and curating 350-plus gardens, Grace conceived Sycamore Canyon, a verdant, 0.86-acre terraced garden landscape. With its whimsical, low-water, low-maintenance, fire-resistant design, it garnered her Designer of the Year in 2018 from the International Assn. of Professional Landscape Designers. It also happens to be her home. (Holly Lepere / Lapere Studio)