6 Images
Top sales | L.A. County sees another record-breaker in February
Jeff Bezos’ $165-million purchase of David Geffen’s mansion in Beverly Hills was the most expensive home sold in L.A. County in February.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos set a new California record with the $165-milllion purchase of David Geffen’s Beverly Hills estate. (RB/Bauer-Griffin)
The Georgian Revival-style mansion was built in the 1920s for movie mogul Jack Warner. (Google Earth)
Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins and wife Tracy James bought a modern showplace on Carla Lane for $16.8 million. (Simon Berlyn)
The home has a floating catwalk and walls of glass. (Simon Berlyn)
The residence has indoor and outdoor swimming pools. (Simon Berlyn)
The home also has a wellness center. (Simon Berlyn)
1/6