16 Images
Former Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft beach house | Hot Property
The Southampton Village, N.Y., shingled cottage is listed for $4.995 million.
The front entry and lawn. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The living room. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The kitchen. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The dining room. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The backyard. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The bathroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The master bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
A bedroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
A bathroom. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The deck. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The view. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The view. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The deck. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
The Southampton Village, N.Y., location. (Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)
1/16