23 Images
Greg Norman’s Colorado Ranch | Hot Property
The 11,900-acre ranch in Colorado features seven lakes, an eight-bedroom lodge, riding trails and a saloon.
The ranch encompasses about 11,900 acres in Meeker, Colo. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The lodge overlooks the White River. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The lodge has 13,907 square feet. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The great room. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The dining room. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A sitting room. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The rustic bar. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The home theater has saddle seating. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The dining room. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
There are eight bedrooms in the main lodge. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A bathroom. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A bedroom. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A bathroom. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Views take in the valley, mountains and river. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A barn. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The saloon/dancing hall. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The view. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Bunk beds. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The White River is home to multiple species of trout. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
There are seven lakes on the property. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The river. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Horse stables. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Horse facilities. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
1/23