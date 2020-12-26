Home of the Week | A brand-new farmhouse in Beverly Hills

The modern farmhouse was built in 2020. (Simon Berlyn)
The custom-built abode focuses on high-end finishes and warm, livable spaces. (Simon Berlyn)
The home features 3,745 square feet of living space. (Simon Berlyn)
The farmhouse boasts European white oak floors, Carrara marble and San Sebastian limestone across two stories. (Simon Berlyn)
A chandelier tops the dining room. (Simon Berlyn)
The farmhouse has an open floor plan. (Simon Berlyn)
There are five bedrooms. (Simon Berlyn)
There are five bathrooms. (Simon Berlyn)
The home sits on a 5,921-square-foot lot. (Simon Berlyn)
There is a fountain-fed swimming pool and spa in the backyard. (Simon Berlyn)
The home’s asking price is $5.695 million. (Simon Berlyn)