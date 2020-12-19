Home of the Week | A regal retreat with presidential ties
In Beverly Hills, an English-inspired estate designed by White House decorator Michael Smith boasts three acres of style. Asking price: $59.5 million.
In Beverly Hills, an English-inspired estate boasts three acres of style. Asking price: $59.5 million.
The amenity-loaded mansion, complete with a movie theater, wine cellar, tennis court and virtual golf, was designed by former White House decorator Michael Smith.
