8 Images
Home of the Week | Fully refreshed in Eagle Rock
In Eagle Rock, a recently renovated Spanish Revival-style home blends new and old details. Asking price: $2.685 million.
Listed for $2.685 million, the Spanish Revival-style home recently underwent a two-year renovation that introduced a host of modern updates. (Charmaine David)
Certain period details and a classic Southern California charm were retained in the home’s renovation. (Charmaine David)
Living room features include redwood beams and a grand fireplace. (Charmaine David)
Custom arched steel doors connect the home’s indoor-outdoor living spaces. (Charmaine David)
The home’s rich oak floors are sourced from Italy. (Charmaine David)
The more than 4,100-square-foot house has four bedrooms including two master suites. (Charmaine David)
The home includes 3.5 bathrooms with striking modern features. (Charmaine David)
Mature olive trees, Mediterranean landscaping and a saltwater swimming pool give the grounds a classic Southern California feel. (Charmaine David)
1/8