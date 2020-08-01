Home of the Week | Hollywood loft was a street artist’s canvas

High ceilings and gallery walls in the main living area create the perfect canvas for a mural by contemporary street artist RETNA. (Hillary Campbell)
Located within the Broadway Hollywood Building, which was once a department store, the loft-style condominium blends industrial notes with a range of modern updates. (Hillary Campbell)
The 2,510-square-foot unit has four levels. (Hillary Campbell)
The chef’s kitchen is clad in chrome. (Hillary Campbell)
The primary bedroom. (Hillary Campbell)
The condo features a private terrace. (Hillary Campbell)
The Hollywood residence was built in 1928. (Hillary Campbell)