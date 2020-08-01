Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Located within the Broadway Hollywood Building, which was once a department store, the loft-style condominium blends industrial notes with a range of modern updates. High ceilings and gallery walls in the main living area created the perfect canvas for the mural by contemporary street artist Retna. The 2,510-square-foot unit features a chrome-clad chef's kitchen, lofted living space and a private terrace.
7 Images

Home of the Week | Hollywood loft was a street artist’s canvas

The residence at the Broadway Hollywood Building features contemporary details, modern fixtures and a floor-to-ceiling mural by street artist RETNA.

High ceilings and gallery walls in the main living area create the perfect canvas for a mural by contemporary street artist RETNA.  (Hillary Campbell)

Located within the Broadway Hollywood Building, which was once a department store, the loft-style condominium blends industrial notes with a range of modern updates.  (Hillary Campbell)

The 2,510-square-foot unit has four levels. (Hillary Campbell)

The chef’s kitchen is clad in chrome. (Hillary Campbell)

The primary bedroom. (Hillary Campbell)

The condo features a private terrace. (Hillary Campbell)

The Hollywood residence was built in 1928. (Hillary Campbell)

1/7