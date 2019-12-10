10 Images
Home of the Week | Modern Beverly Hills mansion
Theatrical water elements and an atrium entry set the stage for this modern mansion, listed for sale in Beverly Hills at $75 million. The 27,470-square-foot home, built in 1995, was designed for entertaining and has formal and junior dining rooms, a formal living room and a ballroom. There are indoor and outdoor swimming pools plus a so-called water lounge that is surrounded on all sides by ponds. (Jim Bartsch)
