Home of the Week | In Pasadena, a monumental design by Bob Ray Offenhauser

In Pasadena, an Italianate villa-style home designed by Bob Ray Offenhauser has high ceilings and scaled living spaces. Asking price: $6.58 million.

The Italianate villa-style home, designed by the late architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, sits on a roughly 1-acre crest that overlooks the Arroyo Seco.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Features include inlaid wood floors and picture windows. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Built in 1979, the residence underscores Offenhauser’s command of grand-scale living. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Listed for $6.58 million, the residence opens to a two-story entry hall with high ceilings that rise to meet the mansard-style roof. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The home includes original hand-painted Zuber wallpaper. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The 5,282 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

The home features original hand-painted wallpaper. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Clean lines, towering proportions and a copper mansard-style roof give the Italianate villa-style home a monument-like appearance. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Specimen trees are spread throughout the grounds.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Beyond the swimming pool are brick steps leading to a dining patio and formal gardens. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

