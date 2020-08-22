Home of the Week | In Pasadena, a monumental design by Bob Ray Offenhauser
In Pasadena, an Italianate villa-style home designed by Bob Ray Offenhauser has high ceilings and scaled living spaces. Asking price: $6.58 million.
The Italianate villa-style home, designed by the late architect Bob Ray Offenhauser, sits on a roughly 1-acre crest that overlooks the Arroyo Seco. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Features include inlaid wood floors and picture windows. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Built in 1979, the residence underscores Offenhauser’s command of grand-scale living. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Listed for $6.58 million, the residence opens to a two-story entry hall with high ceilings that rise to meet the mansard-style roof. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The home includes original hand-painted Zuber wallpaper. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
The 5,282 square feet of living space includes three bedrooms and five bathrooms. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Clean lines, towering proportions and a copper mansard-style roof give the Italianate villa-style home a monument-like appearance. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Specimen trees are spread throughout the grounds. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
Beyond the swimming pool are brick steps leading to a dining patio and formal gardens. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)