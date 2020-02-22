7 Images
Home of the Week | Pink modernist bliss in Palm Springs
In Palm Springs, a work of Albert Frey and Robson Chambers features aluminum screens designed by the office of Frank Lloyd Wright. Asking price: $2.995 million.
Designed by local architects Albert Frey and Robson Chambers, the pink residence unfolds as a series of interconnected boxes. (Lance Gerber)
The home was built in 1964 for radio and TV owner Carl Haymond and his wife, Margaret. (Lance Gerber)
Listed for $2.995 million, the house features aluminum screens that provide privacy while diffusing natural light. The screens were designed by John deKoven Hill, an associate of Frank Lloyd Wright. (Lance Gerber)
The single-story house features travertine and terrazzo tile floors, walls of glass and walnut built-ins. (Lance Gerber)
The steel cabinetry in the kitchen is original. (Lance Gerber)
An outdoor shower. (Lance Gerber)
The home is 2,792 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. (Lance Gerber)
1/7