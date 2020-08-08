Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The Sherman Oaks home, listed for $2.675 million, has gone through a number of changes through the years including a renovation by Malibu architect Barry Gittelson. Stone courtyards and vine-wrapped trellises lend a peaceful vibe to the home, which sits on about a quarter of an acre. Inside, two pyramid skylights flood the 3,021-square-foot interior in natural light. Dark stone floors, custom lighting and a new kitchen are among other details of note.
10 Images

Home of the Week | Adding a few twists in Sherman Oaks

A trellis-covered courtyard is among changes made to the 1950s Sherman Oaks home. (Christopher Doody)

A living area has dark stone floors and an abundance of natural light. (Christopher Doody)

Malibu architect Barry Gittelson turned an upper deck of the house into a media room. (Christopher Doody)

The 3,021-square-foot home features a new kitchen. (Christopher Doody)

The primary suite, with fireplace, opens onto the pool area. (Christopher Doody)

An adjacent bathroom mixes patterns and shapes without losing the home’s peaceful vibe.  (Christopher Doody)

An outdoor living area incorporates firewood storage. (Christopher Doody)

The courtyard is dominated by a brick-and-stone fireplace. (Christopher Doody)

Trees shade the outdoor grill and pool area. (Christopher Doody)

The backyard swimming pool. (Christopher Doody)

