Home of the Week | Adding a few twists in Sherman Oaks

A trellis-covered courtyard is among changes made to the 1950s Sherman Oaks home. (Christopher Doody)
A living area has dark stone floors and an abundance of natural light. (Christopher Doody)
Malibu architect Barry Gittelson turned an upper deck of the house into a media room. (Christopher Doody)
The 3,021-square-foot home features a new kitchen. (Christopher Doody)
The primary suite, with fireplace, opens onto the pool area. (Christopher Doody)
An adjacent bathroom mixes patterns and shapes without losing the home’s peaceful vibe. (Christopher Doody)
An outdoor living area incorporates firewood storage. (Christopher Doody)
The courtyard is dominated by a brick-and-stone fireplace. (Christopher Doody)
Trees shade the outdoor grill and pool area. (Christopher Doody)
The backyard swimming pool. (Christopher Doody)