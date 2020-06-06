8 Images
Home of the Week | The easy life in Beverly Hills
In Beverly Hills, a modern mansion has been designed for ease of living. Asking price: $17.995 million.
The 11,438-square-foot home, designed by Tag Front Architects, is visually striking from the street with its wood siding, stone accents and thin bands of clerestory windows. (Matthew Momberger)
Listed for $17.995 million, the modern residence has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms including a master suite with an artistic fireplace feature. (Matthew Momberger)
A floor-to-ceiling fireplace divides dual living rooms that make up the common area. (Matthew Momberger)
Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A designer-done kitchen sits nearby. (Matthew Momberger)
Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A detached guest house also lies in the backyard. (Matthew Momberger)
