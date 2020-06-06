Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
The 11,438-square-foot home, designed by Tag Front Architects, is visually striking from the street with its wood siding, stone accents and thin bands of clerestory windows. Walls of glass open the common areas to an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. A detached guest house also lies in the backyard. Listed for $17.995 million, the modern residence has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms including a master suite with an artistic fireplace feature. A floor-to-standing fireplace divides dual living rooms that make up the common area. A designer-done kitchen sits nearby.
Home of the Week | The easy life in Beverly Hills

In Beverly Hills, a modern mansion has been designed for ease of living. Asking price: $17.995 million.

