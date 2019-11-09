10 Images
Hot Property | A ‘Very Brady’ sale goes down in Malibu
“Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams has found time away from “A Very Brady Renovation” to sell his Malibu beach house for $5.82 million. Also: Jason Statham has deemed his Malibu home expendable; sales by Fall Out Boy frontman Pete Wentz in Encino and Carla Sands, U.S. ambassador to Denmark, in Bel-Air.
Barry Williams of “The Brady Bunch” fame has sold his home in the Malibu Cove Colony community for $5.82 million.
(Simon Berlyn)
(Simon Berlyn)
The oceanfront spread features a two-story living room, a rock fireplace and walls of windows that take in the surf. (Simon Berlyn)
Built in 1974, the home has a little over 2,800 square feet, including four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
(Simon Berlyn)
(Simon Berlyn)
Action-film star Jason Statham has listed his subdued beach house in Malibu for sale at $19.95 million. Called the Black House, the contemporary home stands out from its neighbors with a muted exterior lined with black cedar shingles.
(Shade Degges)
(Shade Degges)
Subdued and sublime, this Malibu Beach house uses walls of glass to connect indoor and outdoor living spaces.
(Shade Degges)
(Shade Degges)
The three-bedroom residence features open-concept living spaces, a brick fireplace and sliding doors that open to Burmese teak decking. (Shade Degges)
The kitchen. (Shade Degges)
Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz sold his Encino home of about five years for $2.262 million.
(Alexis Adams)
(Alexis Adams)
It features about 4,000 square feet of space with dark hardwood floor.
(Alexis Adams)
The entertainer’s backyard has a pool and a sports court. (Alexis Adams)
