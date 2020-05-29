5 Images
Hot Property | April’s top sales
The pandemic proved to be no problem for the Lee Iacocca estate, the longtime residence of the late automobile titan who brought Chrysler Corp. back from the brink of bankruptcy in 1979.
The Bel-Air estate of late automobile titan Lee Iacocca sold for $19.5 million after listing for sale in January at about $26 million. (Tyler Hogan)
The Iacocca family was the original owner of the property, which sits on more than an acre with a swimming pool, gardens and a tennis court. (Tyler Hogan)
Among features of the Italianate-vibe house are five fireplaces, a foyer with arched ceilings and a grand living room. (Tyler Hogan)
The estate on Chalon Road entered escrow amid the pandemic in March and sold a month later to Lilly Halichi and Dara Mir, who appear on"Shahs of Sunset.” (Tyler Hogan)
The home was built in 1990. (Tyler Hogan)
