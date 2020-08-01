Hot Property |'Purge’ producer elects to sell L.A. penthouse

Jason Blum, who produced the films “The Purge” and “Get Out,” is asking $6.995 million for his corner penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at L.A. Live. (William MacCollum)
Walls of floor-to-ceiling windows take in sweeping views of the downtown skyline and the L.A. Live pavilion below. (William MacCollum)
The 4,250-square-foot unit features a wealth of open-concept space, multiple dining areas and a private terrace. (William MacCollum)
Former BET Chairman and Chief Executive Debra Lee has listed her Beverly Hills Post Office-area home of about five years for $3.495 million. (Paul Barnaby)
The contemporary residence is surrounded by lush landscaping and features a catwalk that connects the upper level and an outdoor fireplace. (Paul Barnaby)
The multilevel house features a vaulted entry with a glass ceiling. (Paul Barnaby)
The chef’s kitchen is awash in ribboned Carrara marble. (Paul Barnaby)
Actress Eliza Dushku listed her Hollywood Hills home of more than a decade for $1.849 million. (Hilton & Hyland)
The residence, which combines Spanish and contemporary details, has three bedrooms in about 1,750 square feet of space. (Hilton & Hyland)
Entered through an ornate front door, the single-story house has Saltillo tile floors, high ceilings and skylights that flood the interior with natural light. (Hilton & Hyland)
The New Mexico ranch of producer-director Rob Thompson encompasses more than 1,000 acres in an area roughly 70 miles northwest of Santa Fe. (Erin Azouz, Marshall Elias and Michael Boyko)
The main house, which has beamed ceilings and ornate woodwork, was designed by local artisans. (Erin Azouz, Marshall Elias and Michael Boyko)
Known as Apache Mesa Ranch, the property includes multiple adobe-style structures as well as equestrian facilities. (Erin Azouz, Marshall Elias and Michael Boyko)