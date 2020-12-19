Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
The Mediterranean-style mansion features 10 balconies in front and a 25,000-gallon infinity pool in back. (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
13 Images

Hot Property | Comedian Kathy Griffin cashes out in Bel-Air

Kathy Griffin sold her 13,400-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for about $14 million, or $3.5 million more than she paid in 2016.

The Mediterranean-style mansion features 10 balconies in front and a 25,000-gallon infinity pool in back.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)

Used as a Russian consulate from 1935 into the 1950s, the historic Tudor features custom woodwork, leaded glass, parquet floors, ornate fireplaces and beamed ceilings. (Tyler Hogan)

Perched above the Sunset Strip, the two-parcel property comes with a main house and guesthouse that wrap around a hedged courtyard. (Tyler Hogan)

