14 Images
Hot Property | ‘Full House’ for a lesser price
A San Francisco Victorian made famous on the TV sitcom ‘Full House’ has received a price cut. Also: Joseph Gordon-Levitt has made a covert sale in Franklin Hills, and a Hearst publishing heiress has bought John Lautner’s Wolff House in Hollywood Hills.
The 1880s Victorian-style home in San Francisco is known for portraying the Tanner family home on the sitcom “Full House.” (Christopher Stark)
Jeff Franklin, who created “Full House” and the spin-off “Fuller House,” bought the property four years ago for $4 million. (Christopher Stark)
Extensively renovated, the multilevel house features crisp white walls, custom millwork and neutral tones. Royal blue cabinetry creates visual interest in the kitchen, which is topped by a row of skylights. (Christopher Stark)
Built in 1883 by Charles Hinkel Lewis, the home spans three stories in the Lower Pacific Heights neighborhood. (Christopher Stark)
A bedroom. (Christopher Stark)
Actress Anne Hathaway is asking $3.495 million for her residence in New York’s Upper West Side. (Emily Andrews)
The Georgian-style co-op, which dates to 1904, is reached by an elevator and has a pair of bedrooms. (Emily Andrews)
Among features are 18-foot-high ceilings and a chef’s kitchen. (Emily Andrews)
The penthouse is near Central Park. (Emily Andrews)
Amanda Hearst, a great-granddaughter of publishing magnate William Randolph Hearst, and her husband have purchased the Wolff House in Hollywood Hills West for $5.9 million. (Darwin Nercesian)
Designed by architect John Lautner, the dramatic home features an impressive use of stone, glass and copper. (Darwin Nercesian)
Walls of floor-to-ceiling glass. (Darwin Nercesian)
The Wolff House was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 2006. (Darwin Nercesian)
The home is set above the Sunset Strip. (Darwin Nercesian)
1/14