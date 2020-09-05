Hot Property | ‘Big Bang’ star Kunal Nayyar finds harmony in the housing market
Kunal Nayyar of “The Big Bang Theory” has sold his compound in the Hollywood Hills. Also: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have upgraded in the 90210, and former UCLA football coach Jim Mora looks for a big score in the South Bay housing market.
Kuna Nayyar of “The Big Bang Theory” and his wife, model-actress Neha Kapur, sold their Hollywood Hills compound for $3.895 million. (Joshua Spooner)
The Hollywood couple extensively updated the compound, which includes a Mediterranean villa-style home, two guesthouses and a swimming pool, before putting it up for sale. (Joshua Spooner)
The office takes in treetop views through a massive picture window. (Joshua Spooner)
The single-story villa is surrounded by fountains, cascading ivy, manicured hedges and a series of patios under string lights. (Joshua Spooner)
Multiple structures, romantic outdoor spaces and a swimming pool fill out the Nichols Canyon estate. (Joshua Spooner)
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have upgraded their living quarters, paying a whopping $25.8 million for a massive 11,000-square-foot mansion in gated Beverly Park. (NearMap)
The Spanish Colonial Revival home of celebrity interior designer Jeff Andrews and his partner, Emmy-winning casting director Ken Miller, is listed for $2.35 million in the Miracle Mile neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRain Productions)
As one might expect, the interior of the 1930s home received a complete makeover at the hands of Andrews. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRain Productions)
Subdued hues, fabric wallpaper and eye-catching fixtures are among curated details of note. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRain Productions)
Dark hardwood floors unify the space. A paneled den sits at the end of a long hallway and has a brick fireplace and a wet bar. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRain Productions)
Beyond the arched entry are formal living and dining rooms, an updated country-vibe kitchen, a breakfast room. (Jeffrey Ong / PostRain Productions)
“Blade Runner 2049" producer Cynthia Sikes Yorkin has listed her traditional-style home in Bel-Air for $10.95 million. (Simon Berlyn)
The roughly 7,300-square-foot house features a light-filled library, a two-story foyer and a wood-paneled family room with a bar. (Simon Berlyn)
The office includes built-in bookshelves (Simon Berlyn)