Hot Property | New agents, new direction for pop star Liam Payne

Liam Payne is asking $10.75 million for his roughly five-acre estate in Calabasas. (Tyler Hogan)
The Spanish-style main house, though built in 1991, is full of Old World details. (Tyler Hogan)
A two-story library is among the features of the 9,659-square-foot home. (Tyler Hogan)
The gated compound includes a mosaic-tiled swimming pool. (Tyler Hogan)
Among the property’s multiple structures are two guesthouses and a teahouse. (Tyler Hogan)
Limestone patios, a koi pond, organic gardens and a small vineyard fill out the grounds. (Tyler Hogan)
“Family Fued” host Steve Harvey paid $15 million for the former home of filmmaker Tyler Perry. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)
The 35,000-square-foot mansion packs in such amenities as a billiards room, a wine cellar and a fully equipped gym. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)
A movie theater is also part of the estate. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)
The property includes two swimming pools. (Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)
Actress Stockard Channing is asking $2.495 million for a country-style house in the Hollywood Hills. (Neue Focus)
The property includes walls of original built-ins. (Neue Focus)
Details old and new mingle in the single-story floor plan. (Neue Focus)
The master suite expands outside, to a private garden nook. (Neue Focus)