Hot Property | New L.A. digs for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star
‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor Dan Levy has bought a home in Los Feliz. Also: Rams receiver Brandin Cooks is looking to sell in Hidden Hills, and ‘Claws’ star Niecy Nash sells her Bell Canyon home of six years for $1.265 million.
“Schitt’s Creek” actor Dan Levy has bought a Spanish-style home in Los Feliz for $4.13 million. (Jo David)
Stonework and a hand-forged staircase in the entry are original. (Jo David)
Set high up from the street, the house features 3,177 square feet of updated interiors. (Jo David)
Th house includes a chef’s kitchen. (Jo David)
French doors open onto a dining patio in the backyard. (Jo David)
Rams receiver Brandin Cooks is asking $5.8 million for his Hidden Hills home, which sits on 2.3 acres with sweeping views. (Jeff Elson)
The contemporary-vibe house was extensively renovated. (Jeff Elson)
The house features pocketing walls that blend indoor-outdoor spaces. (Jeff Elson)
The kitchen has two islands. (Jeff Elson)
The backyard includes a swimming pool. (Jeff Elson)
“Claws” star Niecy Nash has sold her Bell Canyon home of six years. (Richard Horn)
The updated house has a wall of windows along the backside. (Richard Horn)
The house is surrounded by mature trees. (Richard Horn)
One of the bedrooms was converted into a custom dressing room. (Richard Horn)
The house sold for $1.265 million. (Richard Horn)
Casey Wasserman, an entertainment executive, is seeking $82.5 million for his modern mansion designed by architect Richard Meier. (NearMap)
