Hot Property | Pharrell attempts to spin off second L.A. home
Pharrell Williams has listed a Hollywood Hills home. Also for sale: Robert Conrad’s Malibu home; Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ Beverly Hills home.
The dramatic Hollywood Hills home of musician Pharrell was designed by Hagy Belzberg and completed in 2007. (Anthony Barcelo)
A suspended chrome fireplace commands attention in the living room, which is bordered on all sides by floor-to-ceiling windows.
Set atop a ridge, the modern showplace features an open-concept floor plan, walls of glass and a minimalist-vibe kitchen.


The longtime Malibu home of Robert Conrad sits across from the beach where “The Wild, Wild West” actor learned to surf in the 1950s. (Anthony Barcelo)
Designed to take in the views, the contemporary-style beach house features floor-to-ceiling windows and a wrap-around balcony on the second level.
A beach volleyball court, a putting green and a saltwater swimming pool accompany the home on a roughly three-quarter-acre lot.

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunas are asking $13.995 million for their Beverly Hills home of six years. Located in the gated Hidden Valley enclave, the three-story traditional sits on about half an acre. (NearMap)
Known as Skyhill Studios during Leon Russell’s ownership, the Hollywood Hills home has hosted such music greats as Joe Cocker, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and Ringo Starr. (Daniel Dahler)
