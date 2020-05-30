11 Images
Hot Property | Sly Stallone readies for another round in La Quinta
Box office star Sylvester Stallone has tossed his La Quinta retreat back on the market for $3.35 million. Also: Greg Norman tries for $40 million in Colorado, and producer Bob Yari looks to sell in Beverly Grove.
Sylvester Stallone is giving a home sale another go in La Quinta, where his retreat is on the market for $3.35 million. (Doyle Terry)
Stallone has been attempting to sell the 5,000-square-foot villa at the Madison Club for about five years. (Doyle Terry)
Stallone bought the place a decade ago for $4.5 million. (Doyle Terry)
Spanish in style, the two-story villa features a grand living room, multiple outdoor spaces and a swimming pool. An expansive terrace overlooks the backyard. (Doyle Terry)
Greg Norman is asking $40 million for his 11,900-acre slice of Colorado. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Norman’s spread, called Seven Lakes Ranch for its seven lakes, has multiple structures. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
A saloon/dance hall. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
The 13,907-square-foot lodge, designed in log cabin style, features vaulted ceilings, a rustic bar and eight bedrooms. (Shawn O’Connor Photography)
Producer Bob Yari has listed a gleaming 6,000-square-foot contemporary home in the Beverly Grove area for $4.695 million. (Nicholas Property Group)
The polished residence, built in 2019, has a floating glass staircase, walls of glass and a basement level with a bar. (Nicholas Property Group)
Some 6,000 square feet of open-plan living space contain a chef’s kitchen with imported countertops, formal living and dining rooms, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. (Nicholas Property Group)
