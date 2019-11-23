16 Images
Hot Property | The Dude abides Oprah’s offer for Montecito estate
Jeff Bridges, known for his role as the Dude in ‘The Big Lebowski,’ has sold his Montecito estate to Oprah Winfrey. Also: Doc Rivers has cut the price on his Bird Streets home, and Jonas Brothers make a splash in Encino.
Jeff Bridges and his wife, Susan Geston, sold their Spanish-style estate in Montecito to media mogul Oprah Winfrey for $6.85 million. (Eric Foote)
The four-acre property is the latest purchase in the Santa Barbara area for Winfrey, who owns a large estate and a horse farm in the area. (Eric Foote)
At the heart of the estate is a Spanish-style house designed by architect James Osborne Craig. (Eric Foote)
Equestrian amenities on the grounds include a carriage house, a five-stall barn and a tack room. (Eric Foote)
Regis Philbin and his wife, Joy Philbin, are poised to take a sizable loss on their Greenwich, Conn., home. (Steve Rossi Photography)
The Philbins are seeking $4.595 million for the property, which is about $2.6 million less than they paid for the home in 2008. (Steve Rossi Photography)
The Philbin home. (Steve Rossi Photography)
The Philbin home. (Steve Rossi Photography)
Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers has put his home in the Hollywood Hills back in play at $11.25 million, down from about $12 million earlier this year. (Adam Latham)
Set on a cul-de-sac in the Bird Streets neighborhood, the Hamptons-inspired traditional house has a fireplace in the living room, a skylight-topped dining room and pocketing glass walls that extend the living space outward. (Adam Latham)
The home of Doc Rivers. (Adam Latham)
Three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms round out the single-story floor plan. (Adam Latham)
Fashion designer Robert Rodriguez spent three years renovating the Spanish-style home, which has more than 7,300 square feet of space. (Lee Manning)
Robert Rodriguez has listed his home in the flats of Beverly Hills for sale at $18.95 million. (Lee Manning)
The kitchen. (Lee Manning)
Robert Rodriguez bought the property three years ago for $8.7 million. (Lee Manning)
1/16