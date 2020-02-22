20 Images
Hot Property | The Kardashian empire expands in La Quinta
Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye West have bought an undeveloped home site in La Quinta from billionaire Ron Burkle for $6.3 million. Also: Fashion-designer-to-the-stars Bob Mackie has bought a new house in Palm Springs, and the former home of acting great Jeff Chandler has sold.
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have paid $6.3 million for a roughly two-acre home site in La Quinta’s Madison Club community. (Google Earth)
Kardashian West’s lot is a few doors down from a modern mansion owned by her mother, Kris Jenner. Her sister Kylie also owns a home site on the street. (Discover Land Co. )
The onetime Rancho Mirage home of “Broken Arrow” star Jeff Chandler sold for $865,000. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Chandler owned the home in the late 1950s. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Recently renovated, the house retains its modernist touches while incorporating updates such as new porcelain tile floors. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The 1,789 square feet of living space also has an updated kitchen, a dining area, three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Outside, there’s a swimming pool, decking and a vintage trailer for overnight guests. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The Rancho Mirage home built for baseball great Ralph Kiner has sold for $1.33 million, which was $38,000 more than the asking price. (HK Lane Real Estate)
The home was designed by E. Stewart Williams, who designed the Edris House and Frank Sinatra’s Twin Palms residence. (HK Lane Real Estate)
Splashes of brick and burnt orange adorn the otherwise white exterior, which features a hedge-lined driveway and landscaped courtyard. (HK Lane Real Estate)
Built in the 1950s, the single-story Midcentury features beamed ceilings, an open floor plan and walls of glass. (HK Lane Real Estate)
Lined with glass and topped by wood beams, the living space includes a formal living room, an open dining area and a kitchen with rounded countertops. (HK Lane Real Estate)
Outside, palm trees border the saltwater pool and spa. (HK Lane Real Estate)
Rancho Autry, the Palm Springs estate of cowboy entertainer Gene Autry, is on the market for $8.25 million. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The gated estate encompasses 1.5 acres with a seven-bedroom main house, a guest apartment, a tennis court and a glass mosaic swimming pool. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The Rancho Autry living room. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Autry and his wife, Jackie, paid $2.05 million for the home in 1997. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The chandelier-topped dining room features a dramatic shade of orange. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
Expansive patios and courtyards lined with Saltillo tiles create additional living space outdoors. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
The property also has a grove of citrus trees. (Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties)
