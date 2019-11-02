14 Images
Hot Property | Tyga goes big in Bel-Air
Hip-hop star Tyga has leased a newly built home in Bel-Air for $58,000 a month. Also: Craig T. Nelson is selling his Hawaii haven; a John Lautner-designed home with celebrity ties comes to market; and contemporary artwork depicting the “Peanuts” characters add a splash of color to the Montecito home of Charles M. Schulz’s daughter.
Rapper Tyga has inked a deal to lease a newly built home in Bel-Air for $58,000 a month. (Noel Kleinman)
Features include high ceilings, rows of French doors and picture windows that take in sweeping canyon views. (Noel Kleinman)
The roughly 13,000-square-foot house extends horizontally across a hillside lot of nearly two acres.
“Coach” star Craig T. Nelson is seeking $14 million for his five-acre estate near Haena Point on the Island of Kauai.
The single-story house sits on a property once owned by Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson.
A par-3 green and bunker built by golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. are among features of the home, which is surrounded by lava rock walls, ancient monkey pod trees and Napuaka plants. (Keani Andrade)
The stone, glass and copper Wolff House in Hollywood Hills was designed by modernist architect John Lautner for a concert pianist.
Next to the fireplace, a glass wall and thick stone blocks create an interior chamber for a mature eucalyptus tree.
A dramatic living room with 16-foot-high walls of glass is at the heart of the one-bedroom home.
Outside, the roughly quarter-acre property has a balcony that overlooks decking and a cantilevered swimming pool. A carport sits off the front.
The estate, which features a Bermuda-style main house and guest house, sits on a one-acre lot dotted with palm trees and tropical plants native to Hawaii. (Anthony Barcelo)
Contemporary art pieces depicting the “Peanuts” characters add a splash of color to the Montecito home of Jill Schulz, daughter of Charles M. Schulz.
Extensively renovated and furnished by Los Angeles designer Jonathan Barnett, the residence features vaulted ceilings, an open-plan kitchen and a yoga studio/gym.
Crisp white millwork, dark hardwood floors and light gray hues give the interior a calming feel.
