Hot Property | Zac Efron eyes an exit in Los Feliz

Zac Efron’s 5,644-square-foot mansion is in the Oaks neighborhood of Los Feliz. (Jeff Elson)
Efron touched up the swimming pool and spa to take advantage of the panoramic views during his seven-year stay. (Jeff Elson)
The light-filled space has wood floors and large windows. (Jeff Elson)
A spacious deck on the back of the home takes in city views. (Jeff Elson)
The mansion and pool, aglow at night. (Jeff Elson)
Blake Griffin’s 1930s traditional sits directly behind his other home, a modern farmhouse that he bought for $19.1 million earlier this year. (Noel Kleinman)
A backyard with tropical landscaping includes a swimming pool and spa. (Noel Kleinman)
The house wraps around a spacious stone terrace. (Noel Kleinman)
Anne Hearst and Jay McInerney’s beachfront bungalow is at exclusive Malibu Colony Beach. (Hilton & Hyland)
One of the home’s four bedrooms, with a commanding ocean view. (Hilton & Hyland)
The home is characterized by light, bright spaces. (Hilton & Hyland)
A terrace for entertaining ascends to a raised wood deck overlooking the coastline. (Hilton & Hyland)
The terrace on the 2,520-square-foot home catches the sun and ocean breezes. (Hilton & Hyland)