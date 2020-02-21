14 Images
How Monique Lombardelli keeps Joseph Eichler’s spirit alive
Bay Area real estate agent Monique Lombardelli sells original Joseph Eichler floor plans to meet the demand for his Midcentury homes. Warning: No ugly changes allowed.
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
This Joseph Eichler-inspired floor plan has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,123 square feet. (Icons Photography / KUD Properties)
1/14