9 Images
Jeff Chandler’s onetime Rancho Mirage home | Hot Property
The onetime home of early film star Jeff Chandler sits on about a third of an acre in Rancho Mirage.
The front of the house. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
A front view. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The entry and courtyard. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The entry. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The living room. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Walls of windows center on valley and mountain views. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The dining area. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
The kitchen has a breakfast bar. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
Desert landscaping surrounds the single-story home. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)
1/9