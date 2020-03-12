20 Images
Jerry Buss’ one-time Bel-Air abode
The double-lot property includes a Georgian-style home, a swimming pool and a tennis court.
The motor court. (Amalfi Estates)
The front door. (Amalfi Estates)
The foyer. (Amalfi Estates)
The living room. (Amalfi Estates)
The wood-vaulted living room. (Amalfi Estates)
The piano nook. (Amalfi Estates)
The family room. (Amalfi Estates)
The wet bar. (Amalfi Estates)
The dining room. (Amalfi Estates)
The kitchen. (Amalfi Estates)
The master bedroom. (Amalfi Estates)
The master bathroom. (Amalfi Estates)
The deck. (Amalfi Estates)
The grassy backyard. (Amalfi Estates)
The pool. (Amalfi Estates)
The breakfast nook. (Amalfi Estates)
The garden. (Amalfi Estates)
The tennis court. (Amalfi Estates)
The backyard. (Amalfi Estates)
The front. (Amalfi Estates)
1/20