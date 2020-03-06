25 Images
Jim Gott’s former Altadena home | Hot Property
The English transitional-style house, owned in the 1990s by former Dodgers reliever Jim Gott, has six bedrooms in 3,934 square feet of space.
The front of the house. (Chris Considine)
The front entry. (Chris Considine)
The living room. (Chris Considine)
A dining room and office sit off the living room area. (Chris Considine)
The living room has a Batchelder-style tile fireplace. (Chris Considine)
The updated kitchen features commercial-grade appliances. (Chris Considine)
There’s also a farmhouse-style sink. (Chris Considine)
Palladian-style windows bring leafy views into the dining room. (Chris Considine)
The family room. (Chris Considine)
The office/den. (Chris Considine)
The master suite. (Chris Considine)
A balcony off the master suite overlooks the backyard. (Chris Considine)
The master bathroom. (Chris Considine)
The master bath has a soaking tub. (Chris Considine)
The master suite has a walk-in closet. (Chris Considine)
A bedroom. (Chris Considine)
A bathroom. (Chris Considine)
A bedroom. (Chris Considine)
A bathroom. (Chris Considine)
A bedroom. (Chris Considine)
A bedroom. (Chris Considine)
A bathroom. (Chris Considine)
The grounds feature a pool and spa. (Chris Considine)
Tall palms are spread throughout the half-acre property. (Chris Considine)
The side yard and garage. (Chris Considine)
1/25