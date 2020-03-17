9 Images
Mark Ronson’s Los Feliz home | Hot Property
The 1935 Mediterranean Revival-style villa sits on about a third of an acre in Los Feliz with a swimming pool and a two-story guesthouse.
The swimming pool. (Hilton & Hyland)
The foyer. (Hilton & Hyland)
The step-down living room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The dining room. (Hilton & Hyland)
A dining nook sits off the kitchen. (Hilton & Hyland)
The emerald green-hued den. (Hilton & Hyland)
The master suite has a fireplace and a sitting room. (Hilton & Hyland)
The guesthouse is two stories. (Hilton & Hyland)
The house sits on about a third of an acre. (Hilton & Hyland)
