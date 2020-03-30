18 Images
A Max Azria-designed home in Beverly Hills | Hot Property
The four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Beverly Hills blends Moroccan design elements with high-end finishes and amenities.
The Moroccan-inspired home was designed by late fashion icon Max Azria. (Anthony Barcelo)
The home features a rotunda entry, (Anthony Barcelo)
The asking price for the Beverly Hills home is $5.195 million. (Anthony Barcelo)
A striking floating staircase lined with handmade artistic balusters sits beyond the entry. (Anthony Barcelo)
The office/den has a fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo)
A striking staircase extends upward in the rotunda entry. (Anthony Barcelo)
The family room, which has a custom marble fireplace, opens to the backyard. (Anthony Barcelo)
The family room and kitchen area. (Anthony Barcelo)
The kitchen has a 9-foot-long island. (Anthony Barcelo)
The master bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo)
The master bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo)
The master suite features a custom dressing room. (Anthony Barcelo)
The dressing room has a small balcony. (Anthony Barcelo)
A bedroom. (Anthony Barcelo)
A bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo)
The home’s lower level holds a home theater. (Anthony Barcelo)
There’s also patio space and a swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo)
The swimmer’s pool features a spa and waterfall. (Anthony Barcelo)
1/18