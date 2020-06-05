7 Images
Property Talk | Architect William Hefner’s California style
Hefner’s upcoming book celebrates a holistic approach to design and the memory of his late wife and design partner, Kazuko Hoshino.
Architect William Hefner’s Brise Soleil in Beverly Hills is one of the most ambitious projects featured in “California Homes II.” (James Ray Spahn)
Architect William Hefner described Brise Soleil in Beverly Hills as “a real dream project.” When the owner was initially asked what type of design he wanted, Hefner recalled him saying, “‘I just want something really out of the box.’ I mean, what client tells you that?” (James Ray Spahn)
Brise Soleil in Beverly Hills features heat-protective metal louvers, whimsical pink-and-mint glass panels and a massive L-shaped pool wrapped around a backyard lounge, creating an 82-foot swimming lane. (Richard Powers)
William Hefner’s Romero Canyon in Montecito, Calif., is also featured in “California Homes II.” (Laura Hull)
Romero Canyon in Montecito, Calif., was the realization of a more personal dream for architect William Hefner, one shared with his wife and longtime creative partner, Kazuko Hoshino, who died in April. (Laura Hull)
Romero Canyon in Montecito, Calif., is a rustic family home hugged by the Santa Catalina Mountains and 200-year-old California live oak trees. It groups neighboring structures into a compound to share with family and friends. (Richard Powers)
“I’m more concerned with things being classic and timeless than trendy, if possible,” says
architect William Hefner. (Marvin Steindler)
