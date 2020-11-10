Robert Flaxman’s Midcentury home

The Midcentury haunt. (Simon Berlyn)
The landscaping. (Simon Berlyn)
The gate. (Simon Berlyn)
The front door. (Simon Berlyn)
The open floor plan. (Simon Berlyn)
The living room. (Simon Berlyn)
The dining room. (Simon Berlyn)
The billiards room. (Simon Berlyn)
The kitchen. (Simon Berlyn)
The bedroom. (Simon Berlyn)
The bathroom. (Simon Berlyn)
The patio. (Simon Berlyn)
The pool. (Simon Berlyn)
The exterior. (Simon Berlyn)
The backyard. (Simon Berlyn)
The dining deck. (Simon Berlyn)
The two homes. (Simon Berlyn)