Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.
17 Images

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa’s Hollywood Hills home

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

Aerial view of the property. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The entry. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The plaque. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The living room. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The family room. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The kitchen. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The dining area. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The media room. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The office. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The bedroom. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The bathroom. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The backyard. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The outdoor dining area. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The view. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The deck. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The cabanas. (Michael Wilkerson)

Built in 1926, the Spanish-style villa enjoys the status as a Los Angeles Historic Cultural Monument.

The pool. (Michael Wilkerson)

1/17