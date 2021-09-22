The modern mansion, built in 2021 by Noah Walker, holds 19,000-square-foot of spaces filled with glass, wood and stone.
Scooter Braun’s Brentwood mansion

The motor court. (Benny Chan)

The exterior. (Benny Chan)

The staircase. (Benny Chan)

The courtyard. (Benny Chan)

The open floor plan. (Benny Chan)

The kitchen. (Benny Chan)

The dining room. (Benny Chan)

The bar. (Benny Chan)

The theater. (Benny Chan)

The bathroom. (Benny Chan)

The billiards room. (Benny Chan)

The lap pool. (Benny Chan)

The view. (Benny Chan)

The outdoor living room. (Benny Chan)

The lawn. (Benny Chan)

The four-acre estate. (Benny Chan)

The 19,000-square-foot mansion. (Benny Chan)

