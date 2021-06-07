Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Built in 1920, the Italianate residence has been owned by comedian W.C. Fields and actress Lily Tomlin.
The W.C. Fields estate

The solarium. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The living room. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The entry. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The dining room. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The kitchen. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The woodwork. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The bedroom. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The exterior. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The terrace. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The front door. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The front of the home. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The pool. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

The 1920s home. (Todd Goodman / LA Light Photography)

