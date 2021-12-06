Built in the 1950s, the coastal compound includes a Midcentury-style main house, guesthouse and outdoor amphitheater.
Walter Munk’s La Jolla home

The exterior. (Austin Ashline)

The entry. (Austin Ashline)

The dining room. (Austin Ashline)

The kitchen. (Austin Ashline)

The living room. (Austin Ashline)

The primary bedroom. (Austin Ashline)

The guest suite. (Austin Ashline)

The view. (Austin Ashline)

The patio. (Austin Ashline)

The outdoor dining area. (Austin Ashline)

The pool. (Austin Ashline)

The yard. (Austin Ashline)

The landscaped grounds. (Austin Ashline)

Aerial view of the estate. (Austin Ashline)

The amphitheater. (Austin Ashline)

The coastal compound. (Austin Ashline)

